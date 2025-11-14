Furever Friday: Milo looking for his forever home

Milo, a 10-month-old puppy, is looking for a forever home.

Milo is super snuggly, adores children, and is gentle on the leash.

He’s also crate trained and doing great with house training.

Milo is the perfect size for those looking for a small dog, and he loooveeesss his bacon treats. He is super gentle and always down to snuggle, so he should make a tremendous new addition to any family.

Milo was found as a stray in Louisiana alongside his brother Otis and is currently being fostered in Franklin through American Lab Rescue.

Both dogs are available for adoption by clicking this link.

