Furever Friday: McKenzie looking for forever home

BOSTON — Meet McKenzie, a loving 10-week-old pup looking for a forever home.

McKenzie and her siblings were rescued from Bone Cave, TN. The living conditions were horrible and her and her siblings got into poison.

McKenzie had the worst reaction and underwent a blood transfusion. She was named after the vet who saved her life, Geraldine McKenzie.

McKenzie is the only floof of her litter. According to Shultz’s Guest House, McKenzie is a sassy girl with a sweet personality.

“McKenzie and her siblings have a lot of energy and will need lots of exercise, patience, and training.”

McKenzie is up to date on all vaccines and monthly preventatives and ready to find her happily ever after!

For more information and to adopt McKenzie, visit the link here.

