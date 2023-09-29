Furever Friday: Loki looking for forever home

Meet Loki, a 4-year-old Plott Hound at the Medfield Shelter who is looking for a new home.

Loki was rescued from a home where he was found tied up and alone. He wasn’t being fed well, was malnourished, and had heartworm. He’s now ready for a loving owner.

Loki is 60 pounds, sweet, gentle, playful, and loves to hike, go on walks, play fetch, and sniff all the great smells on the trails.

Loki is looking for a loving home where he can be spoiled with attention and belly rubs. He would do best in a home with no cats or small critters, but he could enjoy the company of another dog and possibly live with a dog-savvy cat.

Loki’s adoption adoption fee is $150.

For more information, visit his PetFinder.com page.

