Furever Friday: Daisy looking for a forever home

Meet Daisy, a 12-year-old Chihuahua, who has plenty of love left to give and is looking for a new loving family.

Daisy is incredibly easygoing and just wants someone to sit and cuddle with. Unlike many smaller dogs, Daisy is also quiet as a mouse and doesn’t like to cause a ruckus.

Daisy is happy and adaptable, comfortable in various environments as long as there is someone there willing to pay attention. She is looking for a consistent place to call home.

She uses pee pads and enjoys burrowing in blankets like all Chihuahuas.

She does like to go on walks but prefers to take it slow!

At 12 years young, Daisy still has so much love to give and is happy to spend it with you!

If you’re interested in adopting Daisy, feel free to reach out to our friends at the Baypath Humane Society or head to the link here.

