Furever Friday: Cupid looking for his forever home

Cupid, a year-old pup, is looking for a forever home and to touch your heart.

Cupid was already adopted but was later returned to the rescue by his family that wasn’t quite ready to welcome in this nuddle of energy

He has since undergone training and is ready for a loving family.

He loves kids and has never met a stranger, but may be best with older kids or teens. Cupid also gets along great with other dogs.

If you’ve fallen in love with Cupid, reach out to our friends at From Alone to Home Rescue or click this link.

