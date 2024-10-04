Furever Friday: Clifford looking for a forever home

Meet Clifford, a giant just as gentle as his name big, red namesake.

Clifford is an 8-year-old pitbull still in his prime and is very active.

Clifford has a quiet nature and is just as happy on a hike as he is snuggling on the couch.

She has spent the past year with Worcester Animal Rescue League. Clifford does have early-stage of kidney disease, which is managed with medication.

For more information on Clifford and to apply to adopt him, visit the link here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group