Furever Friday: 8-month old Malibu looking for a forever home

Meet Malibu, an 8-month-old Dachshund looking for a forever home.

Malibu was brought from Virginia to Chance of a Lifetime Dachshund Rescue.

Malibu is looking for a forever home and her foster parents say she is very energetic and would do well with other dogs.

To adopt Malibu and for more information on Chance of a Lifetime Dachshund Rescue, visit the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group