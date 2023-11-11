Funerals for Maine shooting victims near an end with service for man who died trying to save others

AUBURN, Maine — Funerals for the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Maine last month are nearing a conclusion with a service for a husband and father of two sons who was slain at a bowling alley.
Jason Walker of Sabattus was remembered as an ambitious man with many self-taught skills, from gardening and playing the guitar to beekeeping, making sausage and sourdough bread.
Family said at his funeral on Saturday that the 51-year-old Walker was also quick-witted, generous and caring.
Walker and his best friend, Michael Deslauriers, were killed at a bowling alley in Lewiston on Oct. 25.
Others were killed at a Lewiston bar.
Thirteen people were injured in the shooting rampage by gunman Robert Card, who was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.
