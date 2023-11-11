Funerals for Maine shooting victims near an end with service for man who died trying to save others

AUBURN, Maine — Funerals for the 18 victims of the mass shooting in Maine last month are nearing a conclusion with a service for a husband and father of two sons who was slain at a bowling alley.

Jason Walker of Sabattus was remembered as an ambitious man with many self-taught skills, from gardening and playing the guitar to beekeeping, making sausage and sourdough bread.

Jason Adam Walker - 51

Family said at his funeral on Saturday that the 51-year-old Walker was also quick-witted, generous and caring.

Walker and his best friend, Michael Deslauriers, were killed at a bowling alley in Lewiston on Oct. 25.

Biden Gun Violence Prevention FILE - A make-shift memorial lines Main Street, Nov. 3, 2023, Lewiston, Maine. The deputy director of the new gun violence prevention office at the White House spent the last week in Lewiston, Maine helping the community recover from a mass shooting. (AP Photo/Matt York, File) (Matt York/AP)

Others were killed at a Lewiston bar.

Thirteen people were injured in the shooting rampage by gunman Robert Card, who was later found dead of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

