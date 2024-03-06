Funeral services announced for Swampscott officer who passed away after cancer battle

SWAMPSCOTT, Mass — The town of Swampscott has announced that there will be a funeral procession honoring a police officer who recently passed away after a courageous battle with cancer.

The escort for Tom Lucas will leave the Solimine Funeral Home on Broadway around 1:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. It will then follow about a 7.5-mile route around the town before finishing at the Solimine on Ocean Street.

Swampscott Funeral Parade

Lucas had served the town of Swampscott since October 2022 before being diagnosed with cancer.

“Tom was the epitome of a Community Police Officer having touched the lives of so many people near and far,” the police department wrote on Facebook. “He will be remembered for his overwhelmingly positive personality, and his ability to bring a smile to all, wherever he was.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

