Fundraising efforts underway to get local undefeated team to the Pop Warner Super Bowl in Orlando

BOSTON — The old adage in football is it takes 11 guys (or girls) working in tandem to make a play successful.

However, in cases like the Dorchester Eagles 14U team, it may take a little bit more.

The undefeated team beat the Hartford Hurricanes last weekend to punch their ticket to the 2023 Pop Warner Superbowl in Orlando, however, they need a little financial help to get there.

The Eagles are working to raise $40,000-$50,000 before Friday for the weeklong Florida trip.

The tournament starts December 2nd and it will feature 8 teams from around the country, including Dorchester’s own. The Eagles will need to win two games on Monday, December 4th and Thursday, December 7th to be crowned national champs.

The team currently doesn’t have the funds to send all 28 players.

“It’s everything to them,” Coach Hurst said. “It’s their last year before high school and it’s a memory they’ll take with them.”

There is a GoFundMe page for the team set up here.

Checks can also be mailed to the Members Plus Credit Union, attention of Dorchester Pop Warner Eagles, 494 Gallivan Blvd., Dorchester, MA 02124.

