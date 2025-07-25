Fun things to do in Mass. this weekend: County fair, sand sculpting competition, jazz festival

The weekend is here! Are you looking for something to do? Several exciting events are taking place across Massachusetts, offering fun activities for all ages.

From the Barnstable County Fair in East Falmouth to the International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach, there are plenty of options for entertainment this weekend.

The Barnstable County Fair is currently underway at the Cape Cod Fairgrounds in East Falmouth and will run through Sunday. Visitors can enjoy fried food, live performances, rides, and adorable animals. It’s advisable to check the daily schedule as hours and ticket prices vary.

For those near Boston, the International Sand Sculpting Festival at Revere Beach is a must-see. Running through Sunday, the festival features sand sculptures by artists from around the world, food trucks, live entertainment, and a fireworks display on Saturday night at 9 p.m. Due to the event’s popularity, attendees are encouraged to take the Blue Line for convenient access.

Music lovers can head to Cambridge for the 10th Annual Cambridge Jazz Festival at Danehy Park. The festival takes place from noon to 6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, showcasing local musicians, a beer garden, a marketplace, and a kids’ zone. This event is free and open to all ages.

Additionally, the Olde Ipswich Days Arts and Craft Fair is happening on 1A in Ipswich, where visitors can explore unique creations by local crafters.

Whatever you do this weekend, have fun!

