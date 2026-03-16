Fuel costs continue to climb in Massachusetts as war with Iran drives prices higher

NEWTON, Mass. — Residents of Massachusetts are still feeling the impact of rising fuel costs — not only at the pump but also in their homes.

As the war with Iran continues, the ripple effects are pushing up prices across the region. Many families report that rising fuel costs are taking a toll.

The average price for regular gas in the Bay State now sits at $3.55, according to AAA.

Just last week, regular gas averaged $3.31, meaning prices have jumped 24 cents in just seven days. One month ago, drivers were paying $2.91 per gallon.

As the war enters its third week, experts warn that prices may continue to fluctuate.

The impact isn’t limited to the gas station. With some colder days still ahead and a long winter already on the books, many residents say higher fuel costs have eaten away at their heating benefits.

In response, the Healey administration recently announced an increase in Home Energy Assistance Program benefits. The adjustments include:

Fuel oil and propane: Maximum benefits increased from $1,000 to $1,400

Natural gas and electric: Maximum benefits increased from $850 to $925

These expanded benefits aim to support more than 159,000 households statewide and help families avoid choosing between heat and basic necessities.

The state is also waiting to receive $15 million in federal funding from the Department of Health and Human Services to further support struggling households.

Residents have until April 30 to apply for energy assistance.

As for when prices may stabilize, experts say costs historically rise during the summer months — meaning relief may not come until later in the year.

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