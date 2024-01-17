Frigid temperatures, icing causing school delays in many Mass. communities

FITCHBURG, Mass. — Frigid temperatures and icing after Tuesday’s storm are causing school delays in many Mass. communities.

So far 12 schools across Massachusetts are on a two-hour delay to give crews extra time to clean roads and sidewalks.

In Fitchburg, some of the sidewalks and roads are still a little icy, so crews continue to treat the roads this morning. People who live here say this is typical.

“They’re not bad. If you don’t have people speeding around, staying around the speed limit it’s not too bad. Just another day in Fitchburg, " a resident said.

The city declared a snow emergency yesterday and what makes it difficult to drive around in Fitchburg is all the hills, which can get slippery with all this ice and snow.

Fitchburg like many other cities and towns is also facing a shortage of snow plow drivers. They currently have about 25 drivers, where they used to have 50 to 60.

Despite that, the Mayor was confident crews would do their best job to clear the roads and make them safe.

To view the full list of closing and delays, click here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group