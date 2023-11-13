‘Friends’-themed coffeehouse opening in Boston this week

BOSTON — Boston-based fans of the hit television show “Friends” will be able to hang out inside a real-life Central Perk coffeehouse starting this week.

Central Perk Coffee Company is opening a location in Boston on Tuesday.

“Here’s some news to brighten your day. The eagerly awaited Central Perk Coffeehouse is set to open its doors tomorrow, Nov. 14, at 7 a.m., Central Perk wrote in a Facebook post.

Here’s some news to brighten your day. The eagerly awaited Central Perk Coffeehouse is set to open its doors tomorrow,... Posted by Central Perk on Monday, November 13, 2023

Nestled within a Newbury Street brownstone, this permanent location is set to become a landmark destination where cherished memories, extraordinary coffee, and food converge. It’s inspired by the cafe beneath the apartments that Jennifer Aniston, Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matthew Perry, and Matt LeBlanc called home on the sitcom from 1994 to 2004.

Central Perk Coffeehouse will have a Friends-themed menu along with two outdoor patios and a charming streetside parklet to invite fans and visitors to savor their moments alfresco. The iconic indoor cafe will also be included.

“Central Perk was far more than just a coffee shop; it stands as a living testament to the enduring legacy and adoration that fans hold for FRIENDS,” said Peter van Roden, SVP, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment. “Central Perk Coffeehouse perfectly balances the modern and nostalgic, providing a contemporary atmosphere, complemented by food and beverage offerings that celebrate the iconic series. We are beyond thrilled to welcome fans from around the world to Boston, where they can savor a delicious cup of coffee and create new and lasting memories with their friends.”

The coffeehouse was slated to open in October but Central Perk delayed the launch following the death of Perry.

Central Perk sells six blends of coffee: The “How You Doin’?” house blend, a medium roast called “Pivot Blend,” a dark roast known as “We Were on a ‘Coffee’ Break,” “Moo Point” decaf, “Oh. My. GAWD!” cold brew blend, and “Gunther! Expresso.”

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 3 ‘Friends’ fans, rejoice! Permanent Central Perk coffeehouse coming to Boston in October ‘Friends’ fans, rejoice! Permanent Central Perk coffeehouse coming to Boston in October (Glen & Co)

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group