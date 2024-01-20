Freezing temps don’t mean all ponds are frozen, the risks of getting on unmeasured ice

WALPOLE, Mass — The frigid temperatures all week may have people reaching for their ice skates and heading to a local pond or lake.

But not all water freezes the same, meaning if you if go out on the ice, there could be spots that are not thick enough to hold you.

That’s why people like Daniel Ryan, who volunteers with Walpole Ponds at Turner Pond said, “If you do not know the pond. Don’t go near it.”

Ryan spray paints a box at the pond where it is safe for skaters and he drills into the ice around that box to measure that it’s frozen at least 4 inches or more.

He pointed out that just because this area of the pond is safe doesn’t mean that every area is.

“Landscapes under the ice are different in every pond, how the sun hits it, where the water comes in, where the water comes out,” said Ryan.

He continued, “There’s so many different factors that you don’t know. Underground springs that come up, anywhere in a pond that will happen and there’s no ice there because there’s constant flowing water.”

The precautions Ryan takes are to make sure no one goes through the ice.

Doctors say if you do, stop moving to save energy, and bystanders should avoid performing a rescue without first responders there or risk becoming a victim too.

“Life jackets on that ice are always a good idea. Helmets on the ice are obviously a good idea. Um and if they do fall in try to throw them a ladder or a branch to try and get them out, or even a life preserver attached to a rope,” said Emergency Medicine Dr. Kalpana Shankar.

Turner Pond is getting ready to open to the public on Sunday.

Some ice skaters got a chance to take a spin on the ice Saturday while Ryan while making final preparations on the pond.

“You know last winter we didn’t have much cold so we couldn’t come out here,” said Robbie Slack. He played hockey with his Dad and friend Logan Leblanc Saturday afternoon. He continued, “I’ll keep coming here because it’s a great community here.”

Ryan does remind that while Turner Pond is open to everyone, it is run by all volunteers. He said, “We’re not babysitters and it’s a little ignorant to drop your kids off not know what they’re going to do here. We assure you that there is safe ice in the box and that’s what we start off every year.”

