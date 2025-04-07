The National Champs just keep winning, this time, for all of America.

Mug Root Beer has announced that it will be providing free soda for the entire country following UConn’s National Championship victory over South Carolina.

This comes following an ad campaign, with 11 dog-mascot teams in the NCAA Women’s basketball with themed Mug cans.

Free Mug Root Beer! UConn Huskies are the last dogs standing, unlock free soda

“MUG stayed true to its word to unleash free root beer for all of America once again. "

Those who’d like to get in on the free root beer can either text “MUG25″ to 737-377-3774 starting April 7 at midnight ET through April 18 or check out Mug Root Beer on social media.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

