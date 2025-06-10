Free family-friendly event supporting local recovery community coming to Braintree

BRAINTREE, Mass. — Recovery Fest, a free family-friendly event that supports the local recovery community, is coming to Braintree this weekend.

The Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with the HOPE Center and Wey of Life Peer Recovery Center, will host the Norfolk County Recovery Fest in Braintree on Saturday, June 14th from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m., at the agency’s Public Safety Complex, 2015 Washington Street.

Recovery Fest is a day of music and hope to support the local recovery community.

Recovery Fest features several local musical acts, including rising star Justin Clancy, Christian Champagne and the Kind Souls, The Glow, and more.

The event’s M.C. is Mathematics, whose own personal journey serves as an example of how hope and change can lead to a brighter future.

“The recovery community in Norfolk County is always ready to help those in need, and the Norfolk County Sheriff’s Office is here to support that effort,” said Sheriff McDermott. “Join us for a fun-filled family day that is open to everyone and take in some great local music at the same time.”

Recovery Fest will also feature dozens of local vendors who are actively involved in the community, as well as games and free food.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group