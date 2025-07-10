Free $20 Bluebikes credit for riders during summer MBTA service disruptions

BOSTON — Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts is providing a free $20 Bluebikes credit to help riders stay mobile during summer MBTA service disruptions.

“With continued transit closures affecting commutes across the region, this offer fully funded by Blue Cross provides a convenient, healthy transportation option for residents and commuters throughout Metro Boston,” Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts said in a statement on Thursday.

The $20 credits complement the City of Boston’s free unlocks offer tied to select MBTA closures.

Beginning Thursday, riders can redeem the free $20 Bluebikes credit by entering code BLUECROSSMAMBTA2 in the “Rewards” section of the Bluebikes app.

The credit applies to both pedal bikes and ebikes and is valid across Bluebikes’ 550 stations in 13 municipalities, including Arlington, Boston, Brookline, Cambridge, Chelsea, Everett, Malden, Medford, Newton, Revere, Salem, Somerville, and Watertown.

Credits are available while supplies last and must be used by Dec. 31.

“Summer is one of the best times to take advantage of bikeshare, and we want to make it easier for people to keep moving while MBTA service is disrupted,” Jeff Bellows, vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs at Blue Cross, said in a statement. “This $20 Bluebikes credit reflects our commitment to expanding access to active transportation and building healthier, more connected communities.”

Bluebikes is municipally owned by 13 cities and towns in eastern Massachusetts and jointly managed by the Cities of Boston, Cambridge, Everett, and Somerville, and the Town of Brookline.

Operated by Lyft, the system has been supported by Blue Cross as title sponsor since May 2018.

The summer initiative marks the second time in 2025 that Blue Cross has launched a Bluebikes credit program to support commuters affected by MBTA maintenance work.

