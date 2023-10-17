Franklin police searching for 15-year-old girl missing for a week

Franklin police are looking for a 15-year-old who hasn’t been seen for a week.

Jazlyn Rodriguez was last seen leaving her home on Woodview Way around 7:00 p.m. October 10, Franklin police say.

Rodrigues is a Hispanic female with dark curly hair with blonde highlights. She was wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants, and black sneakers at the time of her disappearance, police say.

Police say an initial investigation determined she likely left of her own free will and there is no evidence of any criminal activity.

Anyone with information related to Rodrigues’ whereabouts is asked to contact Franklin police detectives at 508-528-1212.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

