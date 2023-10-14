Meet Moremi and Madikwe, the two newest residents of the Franklin Park Zoo.

Moremi and Madikwe are 6-year-old African-painted dog sisters who are endangered species

“We are thrilled to welcome back African-painted dogs to Franklin Park Zoo and share their story with our visitors,” said John Linehan, President and CEO of Zoo New England. “These animals are incredible ambassadors for their species, and through them, we can further connect guests to the incredible biodiversity of our planet, build empathy, and hopefully inspire caring and action on behalf of African-painted dogs and other wildlife that share their habitat.”

African-painted dogs are native to the vast savannas and woodlands of sub-Saharan Africa and are known for their striking coats.

The two sisters may look similar, but their coats are different. Like human fingerprints, the color and pattern of a painted dog’s coat is unique to each individual.

According to the Franklin Park Zoo, Painted dogs face a medley of threats and are one of the most endangered carnivores in Africa.

There may be as few as 7,000 painted dogs remaining in the wild today. The average pack size of these animals ranges from 5 - 20 canines. Packs work as a group to hunt and care for young and can run up to speeds of 40 miles per hour.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 4 Franklin Park Zoo welcomes 2 African painted dogs Franklin Park Zoo welcomes 2 African painted dogs

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group