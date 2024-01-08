Framingham DPW crews anticipate overnight cleanup ahead of Monday’s icy commute

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. — Even after the first major snowfall in Middlesex County, dozens of crews in Framingham plan to be out overnight plowing, salting, and sanding city roads.

“The adrenaline rush is pretty cool for me and of course, it’s a good moneymaker,” said Cory Conserva, an employee of the Framingham Department of Public Works. “We have our assignments from management and everybody knows what to do.”

The Framingham Department of Public Works Director Bob Lewis says 17 new employees were taken on this season. Extensive training was done this past week to prepare for the storm.

“The timing of the storm couldn’t have been any better,” said Lewis. “We have 77 of our own vehicles … and we have 44 contractors.”

Lewis expects schools in the city to be open Monday but says it will take an all-night effort from his crews.

He added, “The goal is to have everyone finish at the same time and go home at the same time.”

The city saw about 11 inches of snow Sunday creating slick roads and potential icy conditions overnight.

Lewis says they have crews sanding and salting roads, while also clearing sidewalks before the Monday morning commute.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group