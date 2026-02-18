Foxboro Select Board yet to approve World Cup’s entertainment license

FOXBORO, Mass. — The Foxborough Select Board has yet to approve the entertainment license for this summer’s World Cup games at Gillette Stadium, citing financial concerns.

During Tuesday night’s meeting, select board members expressed concerns regarding where nearly $8 million for security is going to come from.

“It baffles my mind that you guys are sitting here right now and we still have no idea where this money is coming from,” a select board member said Tuesday.

Foxboro officials say they will be meeting with the state on Wednesday about the World Cup process.

The deadline to issue the entertainment license is St. Patrick’s Day.

The first World Cup game at Gillette is set for June 13.

