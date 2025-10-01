A Foxboro police officer was honored after he made a daring rescue of a person from a crashed car just moments before it burst into flames. — A Foxboro police officer was honored after he made a daring rescue of a person from a crashed car just moments before it burst into flames.

Body camera video released by Foxboro police on Tuesday shows Officer Brendan Fayles smashing the window and then pulling the apparently unconscious driver to safety.

Foxboro police officer honored for saving crash victim’s life in daring rescue

The driver had crashed into a house on South Street moments earlier. Faylessaid he saw the first sign of flames when he arrived and immediately jumped into action.

The crash happened back in July but police just released the video.

"Patrolman Fayles’ quick response, presence of mind, and heroic efforts directly contributed to saving the life of the accident victim,“ the Foxboro Police Department said. ”His actions reflect the highest standards of courage and dedication to duty, and they exemplify the selfless service that is the foundation of this department’s mission."

The driver involved is facing drunk driving charges.

©2025 Cox Media Group