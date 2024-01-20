At least one person seriously injured after multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville

LAKEVILLE, Mass — At least one person suffered serious injuries in a multi-vehicle crash in Lakeville Friday night.

Four vehicles crashed on Main Street near Elliot Farm around 5:30 p.m., Lakeville police say. Lakeville police chief Matthew Perkins says at least one person involved was seriously hurt.

Main Street is closed while Lakeville police and members of the Massachusetts State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section investigate the crash.

Boston 25 News is working to learn more info.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

