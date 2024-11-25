Four people displaced after fire in Hyde Park

BOSTON — Four people have been displaced just days before Thanksgiving after a fire in Hyde Park.

According to Boston Fire, crews were called to a large multi-family building on Hyde Park Ave around 11:15 p.m. for a blaze on the first floor.

Fire crews were able to quickly stop the fire from spreading to the 2nd floor with an aggressive attack from the interior and using ground ladders.

Four residents have been displaced and there are no injuries to report.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

