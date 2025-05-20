Four-month-old puppy to undergo lifesaving heart surgery before adoption

BOSTON — Meet Ekko, a four-month-old pit-bull terrier mix who is about to undergo complex heart surgery before being placed for adoption.

The young pup mix has severe pulmonary valve stenosis—a condition that could result in congestive heart failure, cutting his young life much shorter than it should be.

“Ekko came to us from Berkshire Humane Society, one of out MASS partners,” explained Vice President of the MSPCA-Angell’s Animal Protection Division, Mike Keiley. “He had a 5/6 heart murmur, so it was clear he needed advanced care that’s really hard to get in that area.”

“Ekko’s condition means that blood flow to the right side of his heart has been restricted, which caused it to enlarge,” Keiley elaborated. “Without surgery, he could literally drop dead.”

Surgery is scheduled for May 21 and will be available for adoption following his recovery.

“It’ll take roughly two-to-four weeks for Ekko to fully recover, but we know that he’ll be a really wonderful addition to the right family whenever he’s ready to find them.”

Anyone interested in adopting Ekko should follow the MSPCA-Angell social media pages for updates.

