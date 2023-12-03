Four juveniles suspected in string of North Andover car break-ins arrested

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass — Four juveniles suspected in a series of car break-ins in North Andover have been arrested, North Andover police announced Saturday.

North Andover police say they responded to over 30 motor vehicle break-ins between November 26 and December 2. After posting surveillance video of the alleged suspects on Thursday, police now say they have arrested the four juveniles.

Around 5:00 a.m. Friday, police received a call from a resident who reported the suspects were attempting to break into her vehicle. As officers began searching the area, more calls came in from residents reporting the alleged suspects breaking into their vehicles.

Police were then able to locate the four alleged suspects and were taken into custody on charges of breaking and entering into a motor vehicle with intent to commit a felony.

“These arrests would not have been possible without the collaboration between our residents and our police department,” police said in a statement. “We would also like to recognize the hard-working officers of the North Andover Police Department who have worked tirelessly and swiftly to locate the individuals responsible for this criminal activity.”

Police did not say how many charges the juveniles are facing.

