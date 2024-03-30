Fort Point neighborhood association set to walk through area to address safety concerns

BOSTON — A memorial continues to grow with flowers and stuffed animals for the 4-year-old girl who was hit and killed by a car at the corner of Congress St. and Sleeper St. last Sunday.

Saturday morning the Fort Point Neighborhood Association is expected to do a walk-through of the area to address safety concerns. City Councilor Ed Flynn is expected to be in attendance.

Boston’s Public Works Department said after the construction is complete on Congress Street, streets will be significantly wider, and bike lanes will be built in with an island separating them from traffic.

Sleeper St. will also be updated from Congress St. to Seaport Blvd. It will include accessible sidewalks and a raised crosswalk for

A new report is outlining fatal pedestrian crashes in Massachusetts.

WalkMassachusetts findings showed one in every five fatal motor vehicle crashes in the state involved a person walking getting hit by the driver of a car.

They said the one factor that arises again and again in the crashes is vehicle speed and that Massachusetts roads are designed for people to drive too fast.

The neighborhood association meeting is expected to start at 10 a.m. on Saturday.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group