Fort Point neighborhood association addressing safety after 4-year-old girl killed in crash

BOSTON — Nearly one week after a 4-year-old girl was hit and killed in the Fort Point neighborhood in Boston, local officials and residents want safety improvements.

“You just don’t when you hear a pedestrian was struck by a car, your mind doesn’t go to a child, that’s just not what you think,” said Lindsay Fertitta, Fort Point.

The group gathered in memory of 4-year-old Gracie Gancheva, they had a moment of silence and then voiced their concerns.

Gancheva was hit and killed by a car last Sunday at the corner of Congress and Sleeper Streets. Changes are being planned at the intersection where the crash happened.

Jascha Franklin-Hodge, the Chief of City Streets Boston said where she was hit is a section of the city they’ve been planning to reconstruct and are now hoping to expedite.

“There was a parking spot that is now blocked off so that cars are not blocking visibility of the crosswalk adding additional markings and barriers,” said Franklin-Hodge.

He said they estimate the project will cost $9 million. He said it would widen streets, add a bike lane with a median separating it from traffic, and more.

A rendering of Congress Street after the reconstruction project. A rendering of Congress Street after the reconstruction project. (City of Boston website)

Some residents said the project needs to happen as soon as possible.

“It needs to happen tomorrow we understand construction takes time,” said Tom Ready, Fort Point Neighborhood Association.

Charlayne Murrell-Smith, Vice President of External Relations with the Boston Children’s Museum said Gancheva’s family visited the museum earlier this week.

“They asked two specific things of us one that Gracie not to be forgotten and the second for her death not to be in vain,” said Murell-Smith.

Franklin-Hodge said the project is in its final design stage and is expected to be bid out for design later this year with construction starting early next year.

More information on the reconstruction project can be found here.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group