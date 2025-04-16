Former Vermont man indicted after failing to register as sex offender in N.H.

CONCORD, N.H. — A former Vermont man has been charged with failing to register as a sex offender in New Hampshire.

David J. Courtemarche, 44, was indicted on two counts of failing to register as a sex offender.

According to SORNA (Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act), those who have been convicted of certain sex offenses must register as a sex offender in the state where they reside or work in.

Between August 2022-January 2025, Courtemarche failed to register as a sex offender while traveling to work from Vermont to New Hampshire, despite knowing the requirements from SORNA.

The charge of failing to register can carry a sentence to upwards of up to 10 years in prison, 3 years of supervised release, and a $250,000 fine.

Courtemarche is scheduled to appear in federal district court at a later date.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group