Former Salem court clerk indicted, arraigned for stealing bail funds, using them for trips

SALEM, Mass. — A former assistant clerk at Salem District Court is facing charges after she allegedly stole bail funds and used them for trips and personal use.

Michelle Bowman, 51, of Danvers was arraigned in Essex Superior Court after misusing more than $71,000 in bail funds and forging to fill out documents.

According to Attorney General Andrea Campbell’s office, in May 2024, Lawrence District Court staff, while attempting to process a bail forfeiture, realized that the $25,000 in bail funds had never been received by the court and were missing.

When the missing bail came to light, Bowman submitted a forged recognizance form to the court for the missing bail, altering dates to make it appear as though the bail was received more recently than it had been.

An audit performed by the Trial Court revealed that eight bails processed by Bowman were missing and had never been turned over to the relevant courts.

The audit also revealed that Bowman held some bail funds for far longer than bail magistrate rules permitted, and in one instance, kept a $75,000 bail for more than six months before paying it to the relevant court.

Investigators discovered several withdrawals taken from Bowman bail bank account, which appeared to be for personal use, including $14,449 in payments to American Express, $14,021 in payments to her landlord, and $8,508 in cash withdrawals.

During the relevant timeframe, Bowman took trips to Las Vegas, Barbados, and Aruba and spent money on jewelry, designer perfume, high-end clothing, and event tickets.

Bowman is charged with fiduciary embezzlement and unwarranted privilege for her misuse of bail funds and forgery, and uttering for creating and submitting a false recognizance form.

She was ordered to turn over her passport, and her next court date is scheduled for December 12.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

