Former postal clerk from Mass. gets probation for mail theft, feds say

BOSTON — A former U.S. Postal Service clerk has been sentenced to probation for mail theft and stealing government funds, the U.S. Attorney said Tuesday.

Michael Murray, 38, of Lynn, was sentenced in federal court to 30 months’ probation, U.S. Attorney Leah Foley said in a statement.

U.S. District Court Judge Leo Sorokin handed down his sentence.

Murray was also ordered to pay $8,553 in restitution and forfeiture of $5,130.

Murray pleaded guilty in January 2025 to one count of theft of mail matter by an employee and one count of theft of government money. A federal grand jury indicted Murray in April 2024.

From approximately September 2022 through July 2023, Murray worked as a U.S. Postal Service clerk at the Beach Street Post Office in Revere and the Melrose Post Office.

From approximately April 2023 through July 2023, prosecutors said Murray used his official position to steal the contents of hundreds of pieces of mail entrusted to him, including gift cards, cash, and checks totaling approximately $3,422.

During the same time period, prosecutors said Murray stole and fraudulently negotiated USPS money orders by generating them for postal customers for his own use, totaling approximately $5,131.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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