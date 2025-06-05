Former player who spent 5 seasons in Boston named 30th head coach in Bruins history

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins on Thursday announced the hiring of a new head coach.

Marco Sturm, who played five seasons with the Bruins, has been named the 30th head coach in the history of the Bruins, according to General Manager Don Sweeney.

“Throughout this process, our goal was to identify a coach who could uphold our strong defensive foundation while helping us evolve offensively. We were also looking for a communicator and leader – someone who connects with players, develops young talent, and earns the respect of the room,“ Sweeney said of Sturm. ”Marco impressed us at every step with his preparation, clarity, and passion. His path – playing for multiple NHL teams, coaching internationally, and leading at both the AHL and NHL levels – has shaped a well-rounded coach who’s earned this opportunity."

Sturm, 46, served as head coach of the AHL’s Ontario Reign for the past three seasons. Before that, he spent four seasons as an assistant coach with the Los Angeles Kings from 2018-22.

As a player, Sturm skated in 938 career NHL games with Florida, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Boston, and San Jose from 1997-2012, recording 242 goals and 245 assists for 487 points.

During his time in Boston, Sturm most notably scored the game-winning overtime goal for the Bruins’ 2-1 win over the Flyers at the 2010 Winter Classic at Fenway Park.

“As a former Bruin, he understands what this team means to the city and our fans. We’re embracing a new direction with Marco behind the bench and are confident his energy, standards, and commitment to a competitive, hard-nosed brand of hockey reflect exactly what Bruins hockey should be,” Sweeney added.

Sturm first came to Boston in a trade on Nov. 30, 2005, that sent Joe Thornton to the San Jose Sharks.

He takes over the head coaching duties from interim bench boss Joe Sacco, who took over when Boston fired Jim Montgomery following a sluggish 8-9-3 start this past season.

The Bruins are coming off a dismal eighth-place finish in the Atlantic Division and a season that featured the departure of team captain and longtime veteran Brad Marchand.

Boston holds the seventh overall pick in the upcoming NHL Draft.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group