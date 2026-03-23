Former North Andover police officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons trial to begin tomorrow

NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — Former North Andover police officer Kelsey Fitzsimmons is scheduled to begin a trial on Monday for an assault charge.

The District Attorney’s office stated that the shooting occurred at the defendant’s home. Fitzsimmons has denied allegations that she pointed a firearm at the officers who arrived to serve the court papers. Instead, she has stated that she was struggling with postpartum depression during the time of the encounter.

The Essex County District Attorney said the shooting took place while officers were attempting to serve Fitzsimmons with a restraining order. Fitzsimmons has chosen to have the case heard as a bench trial, meaning a judge will decide the verdict rather than a jury.

On Wednesday, Fitzsimmons said that having a judge decide the case was her best option for the legal proceedings. She also spoke about the personal toll the case has taken on her life since the incident occurred.

“A lot of life was put on pause unexpectedly, so I’m looking forward to getting back into everything, most importantly being a parent and mom to my son, but going back to school is definitely in the cards,” Fitzsimmons said.

The trial is expected to conclude by the end of the week.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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