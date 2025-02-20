Former NH sheriff pleads guilty to felony charges, AG’s office says

A former sheriff in New Hampshire pleaded guilty to several felony charges in Merrimack County Superior Court Thursday.

Mark A. Brave pleaded guilty to charges including class B felony theft by deception, class B felony falsifying physical evidence, and two charges of Class B felony perjury for lying to a grand jury, the New Hampshire Attorney General’s office said.

During his time as a Strafford County Sheriff, Brave allegedly stole nearly $19,000 by submitting false reimbursement claims for personal expenses, such as trips to Boston and Florida, and misappropriated funds through fraudulent claims for airfare, hotel stays, and meals. He was arrested in August 2023.

He also allegedly a receipt to hide the identity of a female companion.

“Mr. Brave lied during his Grand Jury testimony, fabricating event attendance, falsely claiming a meeting with a U.S. Congressman, and denying the presence of a female companion. He also misrepresented a Florida trip involving a female employee and initially claimed a Boston trip was for a charity fundraiser, later admitting it was for a dinner cruise with a paramour,” the NH AG’s office said in a release.

According to the AG’s office, a plea agreement agreed to by the parties ensures Brave will be sentenced to a prison term of 3.5 to 7 years on each of the charges of theft by deception and falsifying physical evidence. These sentences will be suspended for a term of 7 years, but will be consecutive to all other sentences if imposed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

©2025 Cox Media Group