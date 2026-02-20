Former NH childcare provider gets prison time for role in child sex abuse case

CONCORD, N.H. — A New Hampshire woman was sentenced to federal prison this week for producing child pornography as her husband sexually abused a 9-year-old child, the U.S. Attorney said.

Krystal Baird, 40, of Keene, a former licensed childcare provider, was sentenced Wednesday to 15 years in federal prison and 10 years of supervised release, U.S. Attorney Erin Creegan said in a statement. U.S. District Judge Steven McAuliffe handed down her sentence.

Her husband, Paul Baird, a former school bus driver, was sentenced in June 2025 to 25 years in federal prison.

In November 2025, a federal jury convicted Krystal Baird of aiding and abetting the production of child sexual abuse material after a five-day trial, Creegan said.

According to the evidence admitted at trial, on Jan. 29, 2024, Krystal and Paul Baird were babysitting a 9-year-old child.

After the child was given THC-infused candy, Krystal Baird directed Paul Baird to try to get the child to play with his genitalia, prosecutors said.

Paul Baird took at least one sexually explicit image of the victim’s genitalia, prosecutors said. Krystal Baird then photographed Paul Baird sexually assaulting the victim, thereby producing child sexual abuse material.

Paul Baird later uploaded links to three sexually explicit images of the minor victim on a dark website dedicated to child pornography, prosecutors said.

Evidence showed that the couple had been drugging and abusing the victim since at least August 2023, prosecutors said.

Before her arrest, Krystal Baird was a licensed childcare provider.

“Crimes involving the sexual exploitation of children inflict lasting trauma on victims and their families,” Creegan said. “It is particularly disturbing that this defendant was once in a position of trust, caring for children. (The) sentence reflects the particularly appalling circumstances of Krystal Baid’s crime.”

Special Agent in Charge Michael Krol of Homeland Security Investigations in New England echoed her comments.

“Krystal Baird’s crimes are deeply disturbing,” Krol said. “Baird was a willing participant when she and her partner conspired to drug and sexually abuse a child left in their care, photographing their crimes to share on the dark web. She denied any responsibility, but a jury rejected her story and found her guilty.”

Her sentence “emphasizes the incredible and irreversible damage she inflicted on a young life,” Krol said. “We hope that knowing Krystal and Paul Baird will be behind bars for decades brings some peace to the victim and their family.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

