Former Maine man arrested in Alabama for 2024 arson of shuttered restaurant

A former Maine resident has been arrested in Alabama in connection with the arson of a shuttered restaurant, the state Fire Marshal’s Office said Monday.

Luther Green, 42, of Banks, Alabama, formerly of Eddington, Maine, was arrested Thursday and charged with arson and burglary in connection with a 2024 fire in Eddington, officials said.

Green was taken into custody in Alabama on an active arrest warrant and flown back to Maine by Maine Fire Marshal investigators, and transported to the Penobscot County Jail.

The charges stem from a fire on July 3, 2024, that damaged the Heritage on 9 Restaurant and Tavern located at 999 Main Road in Eddington, officials said.

The business had closed in 2023 and was not occupied at the time of the fire.

“The arrest follows a yearlong investigation by the Maine State Fire Marshal’s Office highlighting the complex and detailed work involved in fire investigations and the commitment to resolving arson cases,” the state Fire Marshal’s Office said in its statement.

The Maine Fire Marshal’s Office thanked the Pike County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in the case.

The arson fire remains an active investigation, officials said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

