Former MA high school wrestling coach accused of indecent assault and battery at Lakeville facility

LAKEVILLE, Mass. — A man who runs a wrestling club for youth and high school wrestlers from ages five and up in Lakeville is facing indecent assault and battery charges.

Fred Conrad, 63, of Bridgewater is charged with three counts of indecent assault and battery on a child over the age of 16, according to police.

Investigators say the incident happened at Conrad’s business, Brick Road Wrestling Club, at Millennium Circle in Lakeville in October.

Conrad is also the former wrestling coach at Bridgewater-Raynham Regional High School, where he was employed for ten years. He last coached in 2022-2023, according to a statement sent Friday to the school community by Superintendent Ryan Powers.

“I can say that the alleged incidents did not occur on school property or during a school function or event,” said Powers.

“We are aware that several of our students have trained, or are presently training, at the individual’s gym, said Powers. “School guidance counselors will be made available to any students who wish to utilize the resources available to them.”

Conrad was arraigned in Wareham District Court on Friday. He was released on personal recognizance, and ordered to stay away from and have no contact with the alleged victim.

“The matter remains under investigation by the Lakeville Police Department,” according to a statement from Lakeville Police Chief Mathew Perkins. “Anyone who may have further information is asked to call Lakeville Police at 508-947-4422.”

According to Brick Road’s website, the club has trained athletes including numerous sectional, state, all-state and New England Champions across the South Shore and has sponsored students to take part in events in and out of state.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2023 Cox Media Group