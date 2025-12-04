Former Burlington wrestling coach convicted of attempting to send obscene material to underage girl

A Massachusetts wrestling coach has been convicted after allegedly sending obscene material to an undercover agent posing as an underage girl, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Stephen James Lemelin, 51, was convicted of three counts of attempted transfer of obscene material to a minor, US Attorney Leah Foley said Thursday.

Over the course of five months, Lemelin, who coached wrestling at Burlington High School at the time, sent sexually explicit messages and obscene material over the messaging app Kik to an undercover officer posing as a 14-year-old girl.

Lemelin allegedly sent three separate obscene photographs of his genitals to the purported child and proposed meeting in person for sex, Foley says.

Lemelin was arrested and charged in May 2024 before being indicted by a federal grand jury in June 2024.

