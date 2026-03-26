Former Boston school bus driver charged in kindergartner’s death held on $15K bail

BOSTON — A former Boston school bus driver charged in connection with the death of a 5‑year‑old kindergartner nearly one year ago has been ordered held on $15,000 bail.

The bus driver, 39‑year‑old Jean Charles, was arraigned in Suffolk Superior Court on a charge of manslaughter, along with reckless and negligent motor vehicle homicide.

Pleas of not guilty were entered on behalf of Charles.

Jean Charles

Lens Arthur Joseph was killed on April 28, 2025, in Hyde Park when he was struck by a school bus moments after being dropped off at his bus stop, according to prosecutors.

Prosecutors allege Charles failed to complete a required pre‑trip bus inspection on the day of the crash. The Commonwealth also says a witness contacted police earlier that day after observing Charles acting belligerently or annoyed toward children.

Authorities further allege Charles ran a stop sign and missed multiple bus stops, including Lens’ designated stop.

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As a result, prosecutors say Lens was forced to walk in front of the bus — something they say the child did not normally do — before he was struck and killed.

Authorities also say Charles’ school bus driving certificate was expired at the time of the crash.

Additionally, prosecutors revealed that there is another incident under investigation, involving a separate three‑car crash in which Charles is accused of leaving the scene.

Several family members of Lens Joseph were inside the courtroom on Wednesday morning. His father was visibly emotional during the hearing.

Lens Joseph

After the hearing, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden spoke about the devastating impact the tragedy has had on Lens’ family.

“To call the death of Lens Joseph a tragedy would be a vast understatement. He was a bright and fun-loving young boy,” Hayden said. “He loved his school, he loved his family, and he loved his friends.”

Charles’ attorney called the crash a “tragic accident.”

As part of his bail conditions, Charles was required to surrender his passport and is prohibited from driving.

He is due back in court on May 11.

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