Food workers strike at T.F. Green Airport over pay

WARWICK, Mass. — Food and beverage workers at T.F. Green Airport in Rhode Island are on strike as they push for higher wages.

A total of 73 workers walked off the job, saying their current pay of $16 an hour is not enough to support themselves or their families.

The employees have been working without a contract since August and are calling for a new agreement that includes better pay.

The Florida-based company that operates the airport’s restaurants says it values its employees and their families and remains committed to reaching a new contract as soon as possible.

Despite the strike, the company says all airport restaurants remain open.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

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