Food sales at Norfolk County CVS paused due to mice

WELLSLEY, Mass. — Customers looking for snacks in a Norfolk County CVS will have to look elsewhere.

Food sales at the CVS on Linden Street in Wellesley due to a “pest control issue” with mice, the town’s health department told Boston 25 News.

The store has remained open for customers to pick up other goods.

The Wellesley Health Department says they are working closely with CVS and have thoroughly cleaned the building and increased pest control services.

Inspectors also checked the Roche Bros. supermarket next door but no rodents or pests were found inside.

“We’re working closely with pest control and the Wellesley Board of Health to resolve this matter,” a CVS spokesperson told Boston 25 News.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

