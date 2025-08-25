Fly away! Wellesley Animal Control releases hawk back into the wild

A hawk that was treated at the Tufts Wildlife Clinic has been successfully released back into its natural habitat by Wellesley Animal Control.

The hawk was originally discovered injured by Animal Control Officer Jenny Smith and Officer Scott Wagner in early July.

After receiving necessary care at the clinic, the bird was nursed back to health and returned to its habitat along Route 9 near the Longfellow pumping station.

The Wellesley Police Department wrote, “It’s always rewarding to see wildlife recover and make their way back home!”

