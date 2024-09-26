Florida travelers ‘incredibly relieved’ to make it to Boston’s Logan Airport ahead Hurricane Helene

Boston — Several passengers who landed at Logan Airport from Orlando, Florida Thursday morning said it was a scramble to get out of the state before the hurricane moved in. Some people said they rearranged their plans early in the morning and they’re glad they did.

“You have no idea incredibly, incredibly relieved,” said Amanda Dobbins, passenger.

Some travelers said they were in Orlando for a conference and let out a huge sigh of relief after their flight landed in Boston.

“I’m glad to be back, we weren’t sure we were going to be able to take off this morning,” said Deb Farrington, passenger.

Several people on that flight said they felt like they got out just in time.

“Some colleagues drove home from the meeting and the interstate was backed up a 2 hour ride took over 8 hours,” said Farrington.

One woman said she was up in the middle of the night to make sure her flight didn’t get delayed or cancelled.

“It was intense it was making my heart go but I just kept watching,” said Rose Fitzgerald, passenger.

“Everybody was tracking the storm the play by play on different apps,” said Dobbins.

Nicole Shaul flew to Boston for her bachelorette party and said she was worried she wasn’t going to make it.

“We were leaving this morning 10:30ish out of Tampa, Florida and it got shut down there so we had to change flights to Orlando,” said Shaul, “I was at work I had my fiancé call and change all of our flights because we’ve been planning this for a while.”

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group