Flights at Boston’s Logan Airport impacted by Toronto plane crash

BOSTON — Some flights in and out of Logan Airport in Boston were canceled Tuesday after a Delta Air Lines jet crash-landed at Toronto’s Pearson Airport on Monday afternoon.

There were nearly 100 delays and two dozen cancellations reported at Logan Airport Tuesday morning, including flights destined for Pearson, according to FlightAware.

Snow blown by winds gusting to 40 mph swirled as the flight from Minneapolis carrying 76 passengers and four crew attempted to land at Pearson around 2:15 p.m.

Dramatic video showed the Mitsubishi CRJ-900LR overturned on the snowy tarmac as passengers climbed out of the flipped fuselage and firefighters doused what was left of a fire.

All 80 people on board survived and those hurt had relatively minor injuries, according to the airport.

One traveler from New Hampshire who arrived at Logan on Tuesday morning said they could feel the impacts of the intense wind gusts that have been battering the region as their flight landed in Boston.

“It was probably one of the rockiest, windiest landings I’ve ever been on,” Melissa Marr of Plaistow said. “I can see why that plane would’ve flipped over.”

The Toronto crash was the fourth major aviation accident in North America in the past three weeks.

The crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group