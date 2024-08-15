Flash flood warning in effect for parts of Mass., severe thunderstorm warning for NH

BOSTON — We’re on a SEVERE WEATHER ALERT from the Boston 25 Weather Team due to a flash flood warning in Massachusetts and a severe thunderstorm warning in New Hampshire.

A flash flood warning is in effect for West Central Barnstable County in southeastern Massachusetts until 5:45 p.m., according to the National Weather Service.

There is a risk for flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas, the NWS said.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Plymouth, Falmouth, Wareham, Sandwich, and Bourne.

A Flash Flood Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/15 5:45PM. Travel will be dangerous in this spot and should be avoided for safety reasons until flooding subsides. Stay with @Boston25 for the latest. pic.twitter.com/xr1SbG9LWa — Shiri Spear (@ShiriSpear) August 15, 2024

“Turn around, don’t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles,” the NWS warned.

In New Hampshire, an alert was put in effect for Rockingham, Strafford, Hillsborough, and Merrimack Counties until 3:15 p.m. A separate warning for Hillsboro and Merrimack County remains in effect until 3:00 p.m.

“The biggest concern will be damaging wind and hail, but we are also looking at torrential rain and lightning,” Boston 25 Meteorologist Vicki Graf wrote in a post on X.

Tracking some severe thunderstorm warnings for southern NH right now. The biggest concern will be damaging wind and hail, but we are also looking at torrential rain and lightning. pic.twitter.com/Sygqe3Fhbl — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 15, 2024

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning is in effect for parts of our area until 8/15 3:15PM. Seek shelter immediately and stay with Boston 25 for the latest weather information. pic.twitter.com/scy0n5Vtnp — Vicki Graf (@VickiGrafWX) August 15, 2024

Wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour and hail the size of a quarter are possible, the National Weather Service says.

Communities under the warning include Manchester, Derry, Exeter, Salem, Hooksett, Epping, Brentwood, Raymond, Pelham, Hudson, Newmarket, Londonderry, Hampstead, Atkinson, Kingston, Auburn, Chester, Danville, Lee, and Fremont.

