Flames shoot out of building on Gore Street in Cambridge

CAMBRIDGE, Mass — Large flames could be seen erupting out of the upper floors of a building in Cambridge Thursday afternoon.

Video sent to Boston 25 News captured the flames billowing out of the windows on the top floor of the red building on Gore Street. Smoke could be billowing out of the building and over the closely packed neighboring buildings.

The fire drew a large response from the Cambridge Fire Department.

Fire crews deployed a ladder to reach at least one of the upper floors.

Boston 25 has a news crew headed to the scene.

It is not currently known if anyone was inside the building at the time it caught fire.

