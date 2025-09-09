Five people sick with Giardia linked to a natural spring in Bethlehem, DHHS says

BETHLEHEM, NH — The New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services are reporting that five people are sick with Giardia linked to a natural spring in Bethlehem.

All five people got sick in late August and at least four of the individuals reported drinking water from the same natural spring on Old Franconia Road in Bethlehem, New Hampshire.

DHHS is recommending anyone who recently drank from the spring, which runs through a white pipe toward a collection bowl by the roadside, should monitor themselves for symptoms of stomach or intestinal illness and contact their healthcare provider for testing if symptoms develop.

DHHS is awaiting further information from the fifth individual, who also reported drinking from a natural spring.

Individuals with containers of water collected from the spring should discard the water or boil it for at least one minute to get rid of germs before drinking, using it to cook, brushing teeth, or giving it to pets.

“Untreated water from springs, lakes, rivers, and other naturally occurring water sources can contain Giardia and harmful bacteria,” said State Epidemiologist Dr. Benjamin Chan. “Water from these natural sources might look clean, but it could still be unsafe. The safest option is to avoid drinking from natural springs and other water sources that may be untreated.”

Giardia is a parasite that causes stomach and intestinal illness, including diarrhea, nausea, gas, stomach cramps, and dehydration.

Anyone with questions about Giardia can contact DHHS at 603-271-4496.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

