Five people rushed to the hospital after fiery crash on the Cape

HARWICH, Mass. — Five people were rushed to the hospital after a fiery crash on the Cape.

The Harwich Fire Department says around 10:45 p.m. Monday first responders were called to Queen Anne Road and Rebecca Road for a serious single-car crash.

Upon arrival, they found that a car had gone through the guardrail and caught fire.

At the time, four people were outside the vehicle and one person was still inside the car.

Firefighters used an extinguisher to put the fire out and pulled the person out of the car.

Two people were transported to Mass General Hospital by Medflight with life-threatening injuries and three others were transported to Cape Cod Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle fire was quickly extinguished and the accident is under investigation by Harwich police.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

Download the FREE Boston 25 News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Boston 25 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch Boston 25 News NOW

©2024 Cox Media Group