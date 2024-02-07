Five $100,000 Mass. lottery prizes won or claimed the same day

Mass. — Five $100,000 Mass. lottery prizes were won or claimed on Tuesday, February 6 the Massachusetts State Lottery said.

The prizes were sold at 5 different locations throughout the state and each prize was for a different game.

One of the prizes won was from the Mass Cash game. The winning ticket was sold at the Lodge of Elks in Billerica.

The other 4 $100,000 prizes were claimed from scratch ticket games. One was the $15,000,000 Money Maker” game and was sold in Framingham from Nobscot Convenience, another was from the “Millions,” game and was sold at Northside Convenience in Bedford.

Another $100,000 prize was claimed in the “20X Cash” game, the winning ticket was sold in Roslindale from Henry Variety Market.

The fifth was from the “300X” game and was sold at the Country Farm in Taunton.

To view the full list of lottery winners, click the link here.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates as more information becomes available.

